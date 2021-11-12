‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ is a film directed by Ridley Scott. Jessica Henwick on the Show’s Two Asian Leads and Paying Tribute to the Original.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an anime co-production between Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, will air on November 13th.

Jessica Henwick plays Elle, a female replicant who has lost her memory and is searching for answers as to how she came to be in this new installment of the Blade Runner saga.

Henwick discussed the series with The Washington Newsday, including how co-directors Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama paid homage to Ridley Scott’s original picture and her feelings about co-starring with Will Yun Lee.

The actor said she thought it was “amazing” that she and Asian American actor Lee could be at the head of the anime franchise, alongside Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling.

“It’s wonderful, it truly is incredible,” she added, especially in a film like Blade Runner. “I’ve always admired their lead characters, and Deckard is unquestionably one of the best.

“However, it’s commendable that [the producers]were daring and took a risk, thinking, “OK, let’s just do something different, for fun, for funsies.” It was a dream come true to work with Will, as I am a tremendous fan of his work.” Keeping the original in mind Despite how iconic Blade Runner is, not only in film history but also in the sci-fi genre as a whole, Henwick stated she didn’t feel any pressure when she was cast since she didn’t care what fans thought of the anime.

The hero of Iron Fist explained: “Not when I originally joined up, because Aramaki-san and Kamiyama-work san’s is so impressive.

“I wasn’t intimidated when I signed up because the crew and creatives gave me faith that we’d do this right, and I knew they’d held onto the Blade Runner [rights]for so long because they only wanted to do it when it was right.

“But once I’d completed recording, I was thinking to myself, ‘oh, did I do a decent job?’ Is this a worthwhile addition to the cosmos?'” So I quickly requested to see the episodes, and I really adore them. I believe that both enthusiasts and newcomers to the universe will be pleased.” The anime takes place between the events of Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, with the protagonists dealing with the fallout from those events. This is a condensed version of the information.