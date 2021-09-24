‘Birds of Paradise’ is a song by the band ‘Birds of Paradise.’ Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth Discuss Their Strenuous Ballet Training.

The world of ballet is known for being ruthless and cutthroat, and Amazon Prime’s new film Birds of Paradise wonderfully captures this.

It follows dancers Kate Sanders and Marine Durand as they battle for a spot at the Opéra National de Paris, starring Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth.

Kate and Marine’s friendship is strained to the limit in this film, which is a cross between Black Swan and Tiny Pretty Things, as they discover how far they’re ready to go for success.

Silvers and Froseth, on the other hand, are nothing short of effusive when they talk about each other to This website, regularly complementing each other and expressing gratitude for the other’s help.

The three-month preparation program for Birds of Paradise was exhausting for the couple, especially since they had to perform every dance alone and compete with the experts.

“I played pretty competitive tennis for 10-11 years, so dancing on this for me was a lot of correcting my body, unlearning certain muscles and relearning new muscles,” Silvers said of the process.

“It was a lot of reconstructing my entire physically in such a short period of time, and I was so grateful that I received so much help.”

“I was simply out of alignment for some reason, I think because I’m [hunched]all the time on my phone… so I had to work on that,” Froseth agreed with her co-star, admitting she had her own issues. And I don’t have any coordination.

“I’d never danced before, so getting to know my body while simultaneously taking in all of the dance material was a challenge. I have no idea; it’s all about antagonism, and I’m having trouble putting two and two together.”

Despite Froseth’s misgivings about her own dance abilities, Silvers praises her, stating she “killed it” and performed “beautifully.”

The couple went on to say that there were “many things” that they found difficult, including the physical pressure they imposed on themselves.

"The physical components were incredibly challenging," Froseth remarked. Being in the same room with professional ballerinas and embracing the circumstance for what it is.