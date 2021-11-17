‘Billy the Kid,’ Epix’s New Drama Series Starring Tom Blyth and Daniel Webber, Gets A First Look.

Epix is developing a new drama series titled Billy the Kid, which will premiere in 2022 and tells the story of the renowned American bandit.

With official photographs and a teaser trailer featuring Tom Blyth in the titular character, Washington Newsday can exclusively reveal the first look at the show.

In the first trailer, Blyth’s Billy visits a local saloon and, with the help of the bartender, stakes out a new catch.

A scenario from Billy’s past is recounted in the background as he makes a spectacular entrance into the tavern, in which a character advises a younger Billy that a gun is “not a toy.”

“You never point something at a man unless you mean to use it,” the figure says, implying his future as an outlaw.

Billy then enters the tavern and proceeds to the bar, where he speaks briefly with the bartender, who indicates towards a person he can target.

Billy the Kid, who was he?

Billy the Kid was a prominent bandit in the Wild West who was shot at the age of 21 after killing eight persons.

He used the pseudonym William H. Bonney, although his real name was Henry McCarty, and he was born in 1859. After committing multiple crimes, including thievery and murder, he became a wanted man.

Billy will be followed from boyhood to his early days as a cowboy in Epix’s eight-episode season, before focusing on his time as a gunslinger on the American frontier.

It will also look at Billy’s role in the Lincoln County War in New Mexico, during which the real-life criminal is thought to have killed three men.

Who plays Billy the Kid in Epix’s upcoming show?

Billy the Kid’s title character is played by Blyth. He recently appeared in Benediction and will next be seen in Julian Fellowes’ new drama The Gilded Age.

He’ll be joined by Daniel Webber, who will play Jesse Evans, the head of the Seven Rivers Gang and another notorious outlaw.

The show will follow Billy as he joins forces with Jesse and attempts to imitate his life of crime, which includes everything from robbery to cattle rustling.

Webber previously appears in the first season of