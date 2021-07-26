Billy Graham’s grandson, a cancer survivor, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in critical condition.

Jonathan Lotz, a cancer survivor and grandson of televangelist Billy Graham, is hospitalized in severe condition with COVID-19.

Lotz’s mother, Anne Graham Lotz, the daughter of Billy Graham, exposed her son’s illness in social media posts over the weekend, begging her fans to pray for him.

“I could hold my son in my arms fifty years ago,” Anne Graham Lotz posted on Instagram on Sunday. “I have now placed him in Jesus’ arms. He’s been admitted to the hospital with COVID and is in critical condition.”

“I am requesting that you please pray for Jonathan’s quick recovery and healing,” she continued. “For the sake of the exalted name of God. Thank you very much.”

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.