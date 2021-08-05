Billie Ellish and Dodge collaborate on a new ad campaign that features music from her second album.

Billie Ellish’s second studio album, “Happier Than Ever,” was published last week, and Dodge announced shortly after that the firm would be featuring songs from the record.

The song “Oxytocin” will be used in a new 60-second video called “Power Uncaged,” which will be broadcast on television, digital platforms, and social media. Dodge Challenger, Charger, and Durango SRT Hellcat cars are also featured in the film.

“Billie is one of our generation’s most creative and imaginative artists,” stated Olivier François, Stellantis’ Global Chief Marketing Officer. “Her music’s force and nuance perfectly encapsulate the Dodge brand’s ethos. “Oxytocin,” her new song, is the perfect backdrop for our ‘Power Uncaged’ campaign.”

The film, which Dodge describes as a celebration of “raw force,” invites people to “set their true strength free,” according to a press statement.

Last night, a 30-second version of the commercial aired on television.

Ellish, a native of Los Angeles, has seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, and three Guinness World Records to his credit. Her debut EP, “Don’t Smile at Me,” was published in 2017 to critical acclaim. The album’s singles charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles charts.

Dodge, like Ellish, has been on a hot streak. J.D. Power dubbed the company the “#1 Brand in Initial Quality” in 2020, marking the first time a domestic carmaker has won the company’s Initial Quality Study.

Dodge recently informed the audience at Stellantis EV Day that the firm is working on a new all-electric American muscle car, which is anticipated to launch in the coming year. By 2025, the business plans to release a new electric vehicle.

Dodge announced earlier this summer that two of its classic automobiles would be joining the LEGO family. The first purple vehicle and the first Top Fuel Dragster in the Speed Champions series are included in the new LEGO Speed Champions Mopar Dodge/SRT Top Fuel Dragster and 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A construction kit.