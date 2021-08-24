Billie Eilish’s New Haircut Is Identical to Her Mother’s.

Billie Eilish stunned fans with a new haircut today, opting for a shorter style similar to her mother, Maggie May Baird.

Late Monday, the “Ocean Eyes” singer rushed to Instagram to reveal a series of photographs and videos of her new hairstyle, as well as photos of her mother wearing the same style when she was younger.

The 19-year-old also shared two new photos, one of which was labeled “gone” and included a pixie emoji.

Eilish posted a series of artistic photos with a lyric from the Fleetwood Mac song “Rhiannon”: “wouldn’t you love to love her?”

The actress stunned fans earlier in 2021 when she ditched her characteristic black and green tresses in favor of a dazzling platinum blonde.

Back in March, when asked about the process of getting blonde, she confessed that it took her six weeks to find the ideal shade, which meant she had to wear a wig to the Grammys.

“We started in January, and then it was two weeks of nothing, of healing and letting my hair digest and recover,” she explained. “And then there was a third time, and then two more weeksâ€”it was a long process.”

