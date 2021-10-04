Billie Eilish is only the fifth woman to perform at Glastonbury.

Billie Eilish is set to become the festival’s youngest solo headliner, but the 19-year-old pop star will be only the fifth woman to do so.

The “Ocean Eyes” singer will headline the English music festival in 2022, performing on the legendary Pyramid Stage on the festival’s Friday night.

Eilish announced the news on Instagram, with a photo of herself beaming in a Glastonbury sweater with the hashtag “2022.”

Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis confirmed the news, saying she “couldn’t be happier.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce that the incredible @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid on Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming our youngest solo headliner ever,” Eavis wrote on Twitter. “This feels like the ideal way to welcome us back, and I can’t wait!”

Eilish previously performed at the annual event in 2019 on the Other stage on a Sunday afternoon.

During her performance, she said of the festival, “This looks like fun to go to—I would love to attend to this s***, my God.”

Eilish will be the fifth woman to headline Glastonbury, following Taylor Swift, who was scheduled to perform at the festival in 2020 but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Eilish is only the fifth woman to be named a Glastonbury headliner since the festival began in 1970, including Swift.

Adele was the headlining act in 2016, and Florence and the Machine was the headlining act in 2015. Suzanne Vega was the first woman to headline the Pyramid Stage in 1989, and Beyonce was the first woman to do so in 2011.

Emily Eavis has previously expressed her dissatisfaction with the lack of female headliners at Glastonbury, claiming that there aren’t enough female-led acts to select from.

“It’s past time to invest in female talent. Everyone wants it, everyone is hungry for women, but they are simply not available,” she told the BBC in 2019.

