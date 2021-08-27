Bill Hagmaier, aka ‘No Man of God,’: Who Is He and Where Is He Now?

The compelling true-crime film No Man of God tells the story of FBI agent Bill Hagmaier’s meeting with infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. Bundy kidnapped, raped, and murdered a number of young women and girls between 1974 and 1978. He was executed on January 24, 1989, after receiving three death sentences for the murders of Kimberly Dianne Leach, 12, Lisa Levy, 20, and Margaret Elizabeth Bowman, 21, in Florida in 1978.

The film follows Hagmaier and Bundy as they converse, with Hagmaier on a mission to “understand” why Bundy committed the horrible crime. The film is based on true transcripts of Hagmaier and Bundy’s death-row interviews, which took place over the four years leading up to Bundy’s execution. Hagmaier’s personal recollections and writings are also included.

What is Bill Hagmaier’s background?

Bill Hagmaier worked as an FBI analyst in the past. He was one of the five initial FBI Behavior Analysis Unit agents (BAU).

He would go on to lead the FBI’s National Center for the Analysis of Violent Crimes as its chief.

In what would turn out to be Bundy’s final years on death row at Florida State Prison, Hagmaier was assigned with paying him a visit.

Hagmaier spoke with Bundy as part of the BAU to try to figure out why Bundy killed.

As seen in No Man of God, Hagmaier built an unexpected friendship with Bundy during the years of interviewing him, bringing him down a dark and convoluted path.

With his execution date looming, Bundy began to confess the full depth of his atrocities to Hagmaier, disclosing additional information about what he did to his victims after they died.

Bundy’s last admission came after all other options for appealing his execution date had been exhausted. To avoid the electric chair and postpone his execution, he began confessing to Hagmaier about the killings he was implicated of.

Between 1974 and 1978, he confessed to an estimated 30 homicides in seven states. He went into considerable detail on all 30 killings on the eve of his execution, confirming them state-by-state. Hagmaier listened to the killer’s confessions for over 20 hours a day.

Bundy further described how he would return to the crime scenes and perform sexual activities on his victims.

He also admitted to decapitating.