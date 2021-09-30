Bill Cosby is mocked by Jimmy Kimmel for defending convicted sex offender R. Kelly.

Jimmy Kimmel has chastised Bill Cosby for protecting R. Kelly following his conviction for racketeering and sex trafficking.

When Cosby was convicted of three felony charges of aggravated sexual assault in 2018, he faced his own fall from glory. However, Cosby was released from prison in June of this year after his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, the singer of “I Believe I Can Fly,” is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in a New York court on Monday. The 54-year-old was accused of sexually abusing women, girls, and boys for many years, according to prosecutors.

However, Cosby has expressed support for Kelly through his publicist Andrew Wyatt. TMZ asked Wyatt, the 84-year-old former comic, what he felt about the conviction on Tuesday. “We talked about it today, and the first thing he said was, ‘Look, the guy got railroaded,’” Wyatt responded.

“[Attorney] Gloria Allred performed the same thing she did with him,” he claimed. You display women in front of the public and incite others to oppose him. And they did the same thing to R. Kelly.”

Later, in an interview with the New York Post, Wyatt made similar remarks, which were picked up by Jimmy Kimmel, who addressed them during his late-night talk show’s opening monologue on Wednesday.

“Bill Cosby would like to liberate R. Kelly, I don’t know if you heard this,” Kimmel added after going over the day’s stories.

The two men’s identities elicited groans from the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio crowd, prompting him to add, “Oh, it’s not a joke.” According to a spokesman for Bill Cosby, R. Kelly was given a harsh deal and his constitutional rights were brutally violated.

Kimmel joked, “And if anyone knows about massively abusing, it’s Bill Cosby.” “It’s really bad he had to cancel his comedy tour since he certainly still has it.”

Wyatt told the Post that Cosby thought “the deck was tilted against Robert.” His constitutional rights had been blatantly violated.”

“I don’t know where else but here, in the United States, that a documentary can bring criminal charges against someone,” Wyatt said of the 2019 documentary Surviving R. Kelly.

