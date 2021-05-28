Bill Cosby has been denied parole while awaiting a decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on his appeal.

Following his refusal to participate in a sexual predator treatment program, Bill Cosby was refused parole on Thursday and will stay in a Pennsylvania jail.

In September 2018, Cosby, 83, was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former friend and Temple University employee, in 2004. Over the period of five decades, some 60 women have accused him of similar acts. After serving the minimum time of his three to ten year sentence, Cosby would have been available for parole on September 25.

On May 7, the Pennsylvania Parole Board conducted a virtual interview with the former comedian and actor from SCI Phoenix prison. Three reasons were offered for Cosby’s denial of parole on Thursday. Cosby refused to participate in the sex offenders’ program, according to board members, and had not prepared a parole release plan. They also mentioned that the Department of Corrections had given Cosby an unfavorable recommendation.

To be eligible for parole in the future, Cosby must follow all of the board’s recommendations, including participating in the sex offender treatment program. Cosby, on the other hand, maintains his innocence and has compared himself to a “political prisoner,” while his legal team is presently pursuing an appeal of his conviction.

In a statement to Washington Newsday, Cosby’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean stated, “Mr. Cosby is an old, legally blind man who had freedom dangled before him if he admitted to being somebody he is not.” “Mr. Cosby wants nothing more than to spend time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, but he won’t admit to being a sexually violent predator when he isn’t.”

“We continue to await a decision from the state’s top court and expect to receive the fair trial that Mr. Cosby was denied,” Bonjean continued.

Last year, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to hear Cosby’s appeal, although it is unclear when a decision will be issued. The trial judge’s decision to allow a 2006 Cosby civil deposition to be used as evidence is being reviewed by the court. According to Cosby, he agreed to the deposition after reaching an agreement with a prosecutor that it would never be used in court. This is a condensed version of the information.