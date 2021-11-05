Big Sean Reacts to Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Diss.

On Thursday night, Kanye West spoke with Revolt TV’s Drink Champs about everything from his Marilyn Manson collaboration to his divorce from Kim Kardashian—and he even revealed his genuine feelings about Big Sean.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, recently slammed his former G.O.O.D. Music signee, stating he regrets signing the “Mercy” rapper to his label, but Big Sean has since laughed off the jab.

“When I die, it’ll say, ‘I deserved to be here because I signed Big Sean,'” says the rapper. West told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on the show.

The 44-year-old DONDA singer went on to say, “The worst thing I ever did was sign Big Sean…”

“Nah, look, I know this man’s mama,” Kanye added, before bringing up John Legend.

“This man’s family has transformed as a result of my actions. And when I campaigned for office, both John Legend and Big Sean were quickly utilized by the Democrats to attack the boy who had changed their lives, and that’s some sellout nonsense. And neither of them rock with me, so please accept my apologies… n***** is terrified.” Big Sean, whose real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, took to Twitter shortly after West’s remarks aired to criticize the “Runaway” singer.

“I was just talking to this guy, and he ain’t saying anything!!! And all of this happened after the interview! @kanyewest, I’m dying laughing at you “He posted two images of the rappers hanging out together on Twitter.

I was just talking to this guy, and he ain’t saying anything!!! And all of this happened after the interview! @kanyewest, I’m dying laughing at you pic.twitter.com/xUJNlolKf0 Sean Don (@BigSean) is a Twitter user. 5 November 2021 “I can’t wait to go on drink champs now!!!” he tweeted later. Big Sean also sent out a series of sobbing laughing emoticons on Twitter.

After being invited to the next part of Drink Champs, Big Sean assumed that West was talking about him on the show.

“I’m presuming Ye talkin crazy because I just got requested to be on the upcoming Drink Champs,” he wrote.

West also spoke about his wife Kim Kardashian and their separation on the show, confirming that their divorce is still pending.

. This is a condensed version of the information.