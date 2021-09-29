Big Pharma is experimenting with a COVID pill (it’s not ivermectin).

In red states, where many governors have resisted mask mandates and anti-vaccine sentiment is widespread, 19 infections have risen dramatically. The most recent political dispute is over drugs used to treat the thousands of patients crammed into emergency rooms and intensive care units.

Governor Ron DeSantis credits the success of monoclonal antibodies, an antiviral medication for those at high risk of serious disease, for a 60 percent reduction in COVID-19 hospital admissions. Since governments expanded access, people have been flocking to the treatment, with considerable spikes in orders recorded in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and other states with poor vaccination ratesâ€”only seven states account for 70% of orders. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) set a temporary limit on how much providers could order to avoid a shortage.

As a result, DeSantis chastised President Joe Biden for limiting access to the medications in his state. The White House claims its only priority is distributing medications evenly among states that require them. DeSantis, according to Biden, is “playing politics” with public safety.

Vaccines are still the best way to avoid COVID-19. The vaccine-averse are now crowding hospitals, but it’s too late. Antiviral medications, particularly in people with severe symptoms, are their best option for stopping COVID-19 in its tracks. Despite the fact that millions of Americans are hesitant to get their COVID-19 vaccines, they appear to be eager to try drugs for treatment—even dubious ones like hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug promoted by President Donald Trump, and unproven drugs like ivermectin, a wonder drug for treating parasites in humans and animals but not approved as a COVID-19 treatment.

Ivermectin, on the other hand, has become so popular that veterinarians have had difficulty obtaining it for treating horses.

When it was discovered that ivermectin inhibited the ability of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to multiply, the craze began. However, the effect was seen in human cells cultivated in petri dishes at quantities high enough to cause harm to humans. Clinical trial results have been inconsistent, and many have been plagued by poor data quality. Since there are so many. This is a condensed version of the information.