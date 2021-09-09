Biden wants to lower drug prices by targeting Big Pharma’s oligopolies.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) published a study titled “Comprehensive Plan for Addressing High Drug Prices,” which outlined the Biden administration’s strategy for addressing economic competitiveness in the pharmaceutical industry.

The strategy, spearheaded by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, outlined three guiding principles that the department will adhere to as it works to reduce prescription prices. These include ensuring that costs are fair for all consumers, regardless of their health state or socioeconomic level, funding health-care research, and increasing competition within the industry.

The administration intends to solve competitiveness challenges by reducing patent holders’ authority and limiting price spikes for name-brand pharmaceuticals. They seek to increase the presence of generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars in the industry by doing so.

“No one’s life savings should be spent on life-saving prescription drugs. “However, many low-income families are unable to take their prescription prescriptions due to financial constraints,” Becerra stated. “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to making health care more affordable for American families, and this proposal lays out one important way we will do so. We will assure cost equity and protect access to care by encouraging negotiation, competition, and innovation in the health-care industry.”

According to the Department, Americans currently spend more than $1,500 per person on prescription medications. It stated that name-brand medicine prices have increased at a faster rate than inflation, and that the expenses had become unaffordable for many Americans, compelling them to forego prescription treatments. Some of the reasons for the phenomenon, according to the government, are due to Big Pharma’s monopolistic position.

Turing Pharmaceuticals’ medicine Daraprim, for example, was introduced in 1953 to treat the parasitic infection toxoplasmosis, which affects about 200,000 people each year. It was quickly followed by a slew of FDA-approved generic variants. Later on, though, the drug’s distribution became more tightly restricted, forcing a number of generics off the market since they couldn’t receive enough Daraprim samples to complete mandatory testing. The cost of the medicine increased from $13.50 to $750.00 per pill in 2015.

The HHS plan solves this problem by lowering the regulatory hurdles that generics and biosimilars face.