Biden is expected to unveil new, more stringent testing requirements for international travelers.

President Joe Biden is set to unveil additional and stricter testing criteria for international passengers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

According to The Associated Press, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that it is seeking to compel all persons going to the United States by air to undergo a COVID test within 24 hours of boarding their aircraft. Fully vaccinated passengers can now submit a test within 72 hours of boarding.

“As we learn more about the Omicron variant, CDC is working to modify the existing Global Testing Order for travel,” the agency said. “A new order would cut the schedule for necessary testing for all foreign air travelers to one day before departure to the United States.”

A senior administration official told the Associated Press that the exact protocols are still being finalized ahead of Biden’s statement on Thursday about the country’s plans to combat COVID in the winter. Details could still change, according to the official.

Testing after arrival and self-quarantines are two possibilities being considered by the Biden Administration, according to the official.

“CDC is reviewing how to make overseas travel as safe as feasible,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday. “This includes pre-departure testing closer to the time of flight and discussions around further post-arrival testing and self-quarantines.”

Travelers should test within 3-5 days of arrival and self-quarantine if they are unvaccinated, according to the CDC. However, this is a voluntary program with a low rate of compliance.

On Nov. 8, the United States reopened its borders to fully vaccinated foreign visitors and instituted a testing procedure that provided vaccinated tourists extra time to undergo a test before departure, while unvaccinated travelers were required to test within 24 hours of arriving in the United States.

Much about the new variety, which has been detected in more than 20 countries but not yet in the United States, is unknown, including whether it is more contagious, causes people to get more seriously ill, and whether it can block the vaccine. More about the omicron strain will be known in two to four weeks, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States, when scientists grow and test lab samples of the virus.

