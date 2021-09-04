Beyond ‘The Office,’ Here Are a Few More Shows That Have Been Cancelled in the Age of Cancel Culture.

While NBC’s The Office is the most recent show to be canceled after its “Diversity Day” episode was taken from a recent Sunday Comedy Central marathon, it joins a long list of other successful shows that have been yanked by networks, cable channels, and streaming platforms.

The content is diverse, ranging from 1980s television to a well-known Muppet, from cop shows to cartoons. Beyond television, the list includes legendary films, including one that has long been acclaimed as the finest film ever made by many fans and critics.

The Dukes of Hazzard on TV Land

Due to the representation of the Confederate flag, TV Land removed reruns of the 1980s CBS action comedy series Dukes of Hazzard in July 2015. The decision was made by ViacomCBS executives in the aftermath of Dylann Roof’s June 17 shooting in Charleston, South Carolina. The 21-year-old white supremacist slaughtered nine members of a Black South Carolina church. He was a supporter of the Confederacy, which was famed in the 19th century for its protection of slavery.

At the time, showrunner John Schneider expressed his disappointment with the decision, expressing his displeasure that the program, which is known for its old-fashioned ideals of honesty, courage, gallantry, and rebelliousness, had been tarnished by the actions of one angry and misguided individual.

South Park on HBO Max

HBO Max bought South Park minus the adult animated sitcom’s five most contentious episodes, all of which addressed religious characters, including the Prophet Muhammad, in June of 2020. They featured Season 5’s “Super Best Friends,” Season 10’s “Cartoon Wars” Part I and II, Season 14’s “200,” and Season 14’s “201.” Previously, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Comedy Central, iTunes, and South Park Studios did not have them available to stream.

The show’s creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, have long been a source of controversy among viewers and fans for their parody of religion and other taboo issues. In 2010, the two were threatened over the show’s previous representations of Muhammad, resulting in Comedy Central withdrawing the episodes.

Seinfeld on NBC

The “show about nothing” is widely regarded as one of the best sitcoms of all time on television. However, in 1998, NBC issued an apology for the episode of the show. This is a condensed version of the information.