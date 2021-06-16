Betty Broderick’s ‘Dirty John’: Everything She’s Said About Her Murders

Fans of the anthology series Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story can’t get enough of the harrowing case, which was recently released on Netflix. Broderick is currently serving a 32-year sentence for the murders of her ex-husband Dan Broderick and his second wife, Linda Broderick. She has been denied parole three times, and her next hearing is not scheduled until January 2032. Here’s a breakdown of Betty Broderick’s statements about her crimes.

The tragic actual story of Betty Broderick, who shot her ex-husband and his new fiancée dead while they slept in the early hours of November 5, 1989, is dramatized in Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story.

Betty Broderick married Dan Broderick in April 1969 and they had four children: Kim, Lee, Daniel, and Rhett.

Betty Broderick first suspected her husband was having an affair with Linda Kolkena, his 21-year-old assistant, in 1983, but he denied it for two years. Dan, on the other hand, moved out of the family home in February 1985 and later acknowledged to having an affair with Linda.

Following a tumultuous and traumatic divorce and custody struggle, Dan Broderick was awarded full custody of their four children, which devastated Betty Broderick.

Betty Broderick entered Dan and Linda’s home at around 5.30 a.m., using her daughter Lee’s key without their permission, seven months after they married in 1989.

After that, Betty Broderick fired five shots, two of which hit Linda in the head and chest, instantly killing her.

One bullet struck Dan in the chest, killing him, and the other two struck the wall and nightstand, killing them both.

In 1991, Betty Broderick was convicted to two consecutive life sentences ranging from 15 to life plus two years for illegally using a handgun.

Betty Broderick on the shooting

Betty Broderick immediately called her daughter Lee and Lee’s boyfriend, saying she may have shot at Dan and Linda Broderick.

She then turned herself in to police, never denying killing the couple.

Betty Broderick told police she never planned to kill Dan and Linda Broderick. At her second trial, she argued the shooting was an accident and she had been startled after Linda Broderick shouted “Call the police!”

Recalling the events in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 1992,