Beta Blocker Users Urged to Contact GP Over Common Side Effects

People in the UK taking beta blockers are being urged to reach out to their GP if they experience side effects that persist for several days, as these could indicate a need for treatment. The warning comes as the NHS highlights several commonly reported adverse reactions to this widely prescribed medication.

Over 50 million prescriptions for beta blockers are issued annually across the UK, according to the British Heart Foundation (BHF). These drugs are commonly prescribed for heart-related conditions such as irregular heart rhythms, angina, and high blood pressure. They are also used to help manage anxiety symptoms.

Beta blockers work by reducing the heart rate and blocking the effects of adrenaline. Despite their effectiveness, patients should be aware that they may experience side effects. Some of these are common and might be bothersome if they persist, including dizziness, fatigue, and cold hands or feet. The NHS advises that patients who experience such symptoms contact their GP if they do not resolve on their own within a few days.

Serious Reactions Require Immediate Attention

While most side effects are mild and temporary, the NHS also cautions about rare but serious reactions that require immediate medical attention. If patients notice symptoms such as swelling of the face, lips, or throat, or experience difficulty breathing, they should contact their doctor without delay.

The NHS also reminds patients that beta blockers are not suitable for everyone. Those with certain conditions, including asthma, should inform their doctor before taking the medication. Women who are pregnant, attempting to conceive, or breastfeeding are advised to discuss potential risks with their healthcare provider before starting treatment.

Importantly, the NHS warns against abruptly stopping beta blockers, as this could lead to worsening health conditions. Patients are encouraged to seek medical advice if they are considering discontinuing the medication.

For more details, patients are urged to consult the patient information leaflet included with their medication or visit the NHS website for further guidance.