Best Red Carpet Looks at the Emmy Awards 2021, from Anya Taylor-Joy to Michaela Coel

Following a switch to a remote event in 2020, the Emmy Awards returned last night and provided plenty of amusement for fans.

Not only did Conan O’Brien earn a lot of appreciation for his performance, but WandaVision fans were outraged at the hit Disney+ show’s “snub,” despite the fact that it was nominated in 23 categories and received no awards.

But there were plenty of head-turning moments on the red carpet before the ceremony even began. These were our favorite looks from Michaela Coel to Anya Taylor-Joy.

Michaela Coel is a model and actress.

Michaela Coel, a British dynamo, looked stunning in Christopher John Rogers’ yellow co-ordinate.

The silk organza two-piece consisted of a skirt and a bandeau crop top with a long train and a bow at the back.

For her BBC/HBO limited series I May Destroy You, the 33-year-old actor and writer won the Best Writing prize.

She gave her medal to survivors of sexual assault and used her acceptance speech to encourage writers to tackle difficult subjects.

“Write a story that terrifies you, makes you feel uneasy, and makes you uncomfortable,” she advised.

“I dare you — in a world that entices us to peer into the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, because visibility these days seems to equate to success — do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence.”

Anya Taylor-Joy is a British actress who plays Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy, star of the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, looked stunning in this Dior haute couture gown and shawl.

The 25-year-old was nominated for Best Lead Actress, Limited Series, but Kate Winslet’s performance in Mare of Easttown won the award.

Ellen Pompeo is a member of the United States Senate.

Ellen Pompeo looked stunning in a black Elie Saab velvet jumpsuit with embroidered pinstripes and sculpted shoulders.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress had her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail.

Catherine O’Hara is a famous American actress.

Catherine O’Hara of Schitt’s Creek was a show-stopper in this coral jumpsuit, channeling her inner Moira Rose.

The train was included with the Cong Tri one-shoulder design.

Dan Levy is a writer and entrepreneur.

Dan Levy, dressed in a Valentino cobalt asymmetrical suit, was also on the red carpet for a brief Schitt’s Creek reunion.

Eugene Levy and his on-screen family, O’Hara. This is a condensed version of the information.