Best Anime Black Friday Deals 2021: DVDs, Manga, Crunchyroll, and More

Black Friday has arrived, and it’s the ideal time to stock up on holiday gifts at a discount.

A variety of brands and companies, including those specializing in goods for admirers of Japanese culture, are participating in the shopping day.

There are a variety of Black Friday offers available, ranging from anime to manga to items such as toys and blankets.

The Washington Newsday breaks down some of the greatest deals on the market.

Anime

Funimation has announced a number of amazing bargains that will be available throughout the Christmas season, just in time for Black Friday.

A vast variety of anime on DVD and Blu-ray is on sale, with certain titles offering discounts of up to 30%.

In addition to individual DVDs and Blu-rays, Funimation is offering special Christmas packages, each of which is tailored to a specific fandom.

Funimation has a number of One Piece bundles that include four Blu-ray discs as well as a blanket portraying the anime’s pirate characters.

One such bundle, which includes both the blanket and the films, is ideal for a movie night: For $59.99, you can get One Piece: Stampede, One Piece Film: Gold, One Piece Film: Z, and One Piece Film: Strong World, which were formerly $139.99.

It’s available for purchase here.

Funimation also has a number of Black Friday bargains on Amazon, with a variety of anime films and TV episodes available at a discounted price.

This Black Friday, fans of My Hero Academia may purchase Seasons 1–4 as well as the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes movie separately on the site.

Season 1 is, for example, available on Blu-ray for $27.98 and in a limited edition Blu-ray and DVD set for $89.95 on Amazon.

An Izuku “Deku” Midoriya keychain, a special art book with original art, and a notebook autographed by All Might are included in the limited edition.

It’s available for purchase here.

Sentai Filmworks is also offering a slew of Black Friday bargains, with hundreds of anime films and TV episodes available at discounted pricing on DVD and Blu-ray.

All orders over $50 in the United States receive free shipping, and Sentai Filmworks offers a number of “ultimate collections” to pick from.

Shjo is the recipient of one of these bundles. This is a condensed version of the information.