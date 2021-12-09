Bert and Bertie, the directors of ‘Hawkeye,’ dissect the Black Widow reveal in Episode 4.

Bert & Bertie, the filmmaking team who were entrusted with half of the Hawkeye series on Disney+, spent months planning how to make the most of their situation.

This involved filming a spectacular one-take automobile chase in Episode 3 “Echoes” and a fan-favorite appearance in Episode 4 “Partners, Am I Right?” Before Rhys Thomas returns to direct the finale in Episode 6, the duo directs Episodes 3, 4, and 5.

Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, whose real names are Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, spoke with The Washington Newsday about some of the most memorable moments from their experience directing Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye.

Yelena Belova’s identity has been revealed.

Fans knew it was coming, but Florence Pugh finally made her debut as Natasha Romanoff’s sister-figure Yelena Belova, another Black Widow assassin, in Episode 4.

Yelena was presented as a masked figure fighting Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) until, in the last moments, she removes her mask. “We didn’t want Clint to see who’s behind the mask,” Bert told The Washington Newsday, “and actually you don’t because he gets the ‘Widow Bite’ on his neck” — the widow bite was a red electric jolt, akin to Natasha’s armament.

“It’s very delicate,” Bert said about the reveal’s timing, “and I believe it was Hitchcock who said, make them laugh, make them cry, but make them wait.” As a result, we decided to make people wait. But also because Clint is figuring out who it is, and Kate is working out who it is, we shouldn’t know.” Interrogation of the Bishop family The Bishop family sequence highlighted Steinfeld and Renner’s comic ability as well as the amusing relationship they’ve built in only four episodes.

Clint and Kate are quizzed by Kate’s mother and soon-to-be stepfather, Jack, regarding the nature of their relationship and their plans.

“The writing was fantastic for that sequence, but they’re dynamic, and they’d already been rolling with it for a while.” So we decided to just shoot them in two shots,” Bertie explained.

“We had to cut into it,” she said, “but there were some recordings where it was like its own theater act.” You could put these two onstage, for example. This is a condensed version of the information.