Bernice King Calls Critical Race Theory “Fear Mongering.”

Dr. Bernice King, a civil rights activist and the daughter of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., has criticised “fear mongering” in the debate over critical race theory.

“The fear mongering about CRT is aimed at outlawing all teaching of substance on the past and ongoing destruction of white supremacy/racism,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her remarks came after the once-obscure theory—which has now become a weapon in the country’s cultural wars—appears to have played a crucial impact in Virginia’s gubernatorial election on Tuesday.

After promising to keep CRT out of state school curricula, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe.

“There’s no place for critical race theory in our school system,” Youngkin told Fox News’ Mark Levin over the weekend. “That’s why, on day one, I’m going to prohibit it.” On the campaign trail, the Republican contender made identical remarks several times.

The theory, according to Youngkin, “teaches youngsters to perceive everything through the lens of race, then to put them into buckets and have children who are termed privileged and others who are called victims.”

In a rally on the eve of the election, Dr. King again chastised Youngkin for quoting her father.

The fear mongering surrounding CRT is intended to prohibit all substantive teaching about white supremacy/past racism’s and present devastation.

To foster that fear, it is terrible to mention my father, who was slain for striving to remove racism, poverty, and militarism.

— @BerniceKing (@BeAKing) 3 November 2021 “We’re called to judge one another based on the content of our character, not the color of our skin,” Youngkin said, quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “That’s why critical race theory has no place in our educational system, and why I’m going to outlaw it on day one.” “It is horrible to quote my father, who was slain for trying to remove racism, poverty, and militarism, to foster that fear,” Dr. King said in his post. What Is Critical Race Theory, and How Does It Work? Critical race theory is a means of looking at the history of the United States through the perspective of racism. It was created in the 1970s and 1980s by academics in response to what they saw as a lack of racial development after the. This is a condensed version of the information.