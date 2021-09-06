Benefits of Exercise During Pregnancy: Physical Activity During Pregnancy May Help Babies’ Lungs

Exercising during pregnant can be beneficial to both the mother and the baby. Working out while pregnant has been shown to improve a baby’s lung function.

The researchers examined the lung function of 814 babies for their study, which was presented Sunday at the virtual European Respiratory Society International Congress, according to a news release from the European Lung Foundation (ELF).

During weeks 18 and 34 of their pregnancies, the moms participated in the Preventing Atopic Dermatitis and ALLergies in Children (PreventADALL) study, which ran from December 2014 to October 2016, and they answered questionnaires on their lifestyle, socioeconomic variables, and health. According to ELF, they also stated how often they exercise, at what intensity, and for how long. They were classed as “inactive,” “somewhat active,” or “extremely active” based on their responses.

When the newborns were about three months old, their lung function was assessed. There were 290 kids born to inactive moms and 524 babies born to active mothers.

Dr. Hrefna Katrin Gudmundsdottir of the University of Oslo noted in an ELF news release, “We observed that kids born to inactive moms were more likely to be in the group with the lowest lung function compared to babies born to active mothers.” “Previous research has indicated that those with poor lung function as children are more likely to develop asthma, other obstructive lung illnesses, and have poor lung function later in life. As a result, it’s critical to look into aspects that may be linked to baby lung function.”

Exercise looks to be a “simple, low-cost” strategy for moms to “enhance” their babies’ lung function and respiratory health, according to the findings of the study. Exercising during pregnancy has also been found to have numerous physical and even psychological advantages.

It could, for example, aid mothers in recovering faster after childbirth, reducing back pain, improving sleep, and lowering the risk of depression and anxiety. However, there are several precautions that expectant moms should be aware of, such as elevating their body temperature too high or exercising to exhaustion.

Other circumstances, according to Gudmundsdottir, could have influenced the results, necessitating the need for more research. They’re also keeping an eye on the babies as they grow to observe how their lung function develops, according to ELF.

Gudmundsdottir added, “In the future, we intend to investigate connections between maternal physical activity and asthma, allergies, and other noncommunicable diseases.”