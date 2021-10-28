Ben Shapiro Gives His Thoughts on ‘Squid Game,’ Calling It ‘Communist.’

Ben Shapiro has slammed Squid Game on Netflix, calling the record-breaking series “socialist.”

In his YouTube review of the Korean drama, Shapiro remarked, “It is a dystopian thriller, therefore the politics are highly communistic in character.”

The conservative pundit’s critique discusses how the show is a blatantly anti-capitalist satire.

According to Shapiro, the series’ ideologies are “extraordinarily far to the left,” and he wonders why it has such a large budget and international platform because of this.

“The underlying concept is that capitalism provides so few opportunities that you’d rather play a game where you might get shot just to get money than try to live a normal life,” Shapiro adds.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, has been forthright about the show’s message, telling Variety, “I wanted to make a story that was an allegory or fable about current capitalist society, something that depicted an extreme competition, somewhat like the severe competition of life.”

“We live in a very unequal and economically tough environment these days,” Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter.

Shapiro’s criticism has gone viral on Twitter, with many people claiming that he doesn’t get the show’s concept or meaning by labeling a critique of capitalism as “communist.”

“Squid Games” is a communist film, according to Ben Shapiro.

Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) 26th of October, 2021 "My takeaway is that Squid Game hit these folks right where it hurts, and they have to project it all away as quickly as possible so they don't have to face it," one remark reads.

“Ben Shapiro was watching something else,” one person added.

Tim Pool, a conservative political journalist, compared Squid Game to communism, but many people think he’s missing the point.

“It’s surprising that people believe a show about people being pushed into equality, standing in undernourished food lines, and being used as fodder for the elites does not symbolize communism in any way,” he tweeted.

“If the Squid Game was about capitalism, then the rich would start out with an advantage over the other players.”

