Ben Platt on Making the Film Adaptation of “Dear Evan Hansen” as “Powerful” as the Stage Musical

Movies & Television Culture “There is always something that makes people feel alienated or on the outside.”

It takes a lot of courage to adapt a beloved musical into a film, and Ben Platt felt the same way when he returned to his Tony-winning role in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen (in theaters September 24). “I wanted to tell a story that was as dramatic and viscerally emotional as the stage piece,” says the author. Finally, the chance to tell Platt’s narrative about adolescent bereavement and melancholy to a larger audience presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “You can delve even deeper into Evan’s head and heart because of the intimacy of film.” According to Platt, the character is someone whom everyone can relate to. “There is always something that makes people feel alienated or on the outside.” But the concern wasn’t limited to the story; making the picture during the pandemic had its own set of challenges. “It was the early days of COVID, and there was a lot of anxiety.” As a result of the stress, a close atmosphere developed. “We were all so grateful just to have a small group of individuals to talk to.” It also aided the final result in several ways. “That provided every day a new type of focus than I’d ever had on a picture, and it was the driving energy,” says the director.

Did you have any reservations about directing a film adaptation of a popular Broadway show?

Yes, of course. On a personal level, I was hesitant about reopening that chapter because, as great and gratifying as it was, living in that environment for so long was also incredibly demanding for me emotionally and physically, and I was able to truly have a lovely closure with it. So, naturally, I was nervous and wanted to present a tale that was as powerful and viscerally emotional as the stage play, but I believe it was all overshadowed by the thrill of how many people could watch the story if it were to be made into a film, and how much wider the audience could be. A large number of young individuals are now able to be transferred and affected. This is a condensed version of the information.