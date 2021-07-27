Ben Affleck’s Reunion With Jennifer Lopez: Matt Damon Speaks Out: ‘I’m Overjoyed For Him.’

After Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently resumed their romance, Matt Damon said he is “happy for both.”

Affleck, who previously engaged to Lopez from the end of 2002 until the beginning of 2004, made things Instagram official over the weekend when he was pictured kissing his on-again companion as she celebrated her 52nd birthday.

Damon, who has known Affleck since they were little youngsters growing up in Massachusetts, has enthused over the romantic reunion as fans around the world welcome the arrival of Bennifer 2.0.

Damon told Extra, “I’m just really pleased for him.” “He’s the best,” says the narrator. He is deserving of all of life’s pleasures. I’m happy for them both.”

Damon, who won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay with Affleck for their 1997 picture Good Will Hunting, is reuniting with the actor for their next project, The Last Duel.

Working with Damon’s best friend again was “a lot of joy,” he said. “This time, we actually worked out how to write a lot more efficiently.”

Damon compared the experience to that of Good Will Hunting, saying, “We didn’t know what we were doing… But in the last 30 years, we’ve learnt a few things… This time around, the process was much more professional.”

Lopez posted a snapshot of the couple kissing during her birthday celebrations onboard a yacht on the French Riviera on Sunday, while Affleck made his latest appearance on Lopez’s Instagram account.

Lopez’s pal, Leah Remini of The King of Queens, had uploaded an image of the two embracing at her birthday party a few days prior.

Lopez expressed her support for her Gigli co-star by wearing a stunning necklace with the word “BEN” engraved on it when shopping in Monaco this week.

Lopez spoke about the “wonderful things” going on in her life earlier this month, but she didn’t specifically mention Affleck.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she commented, “I’m extremely delighted.” “I understand that people are constantly curious. How are you doing? What exactly is going on? Are you all right? That’s it. I’ve never been in a better place.

