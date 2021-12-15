Ben Affleck has been chastised for linking Jennifer Garner’s marital problems on her drinking.

After claiming that feeling “stuck” in his ill-fated marriage to Jennifer Garner was a factor in his drinking issue, Ben Affleck has received outrage on social media.

In 2005, the Hollywood actor married his Daredevil and Pearl Harbor co-star. The stars announced their separation in 2015, after a decade-long relationship in which they had three children, and their divorce was finalized in 2018.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Affleck opened out about the breakup of his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, insisting that quitting their romantic engagement was the right decision.

“The truth was that we took our time, made a decision, and eventually drifted apart. We had a relationship that didn’t work out. This occurs “According to Entertainment Tonight, he stated. “It’s someone I adore and admire, but I shouldn’t be married to any longer.” “‘You know what?’ we said after that. We gave it our all. We tried because we had kids,'” he continued, “but then we both felt like, ‘We don’t want this to be the kind of marriage that our kids see.'” He went on to say that if they had stayed together, they “would have ended up at each other’s throats” and that he “would probably still be drinking.” “I was stuck,” he stated, explaining why he began consuming alcohol. “‘I can’t leave because of my children, but I’m not happy,’ I said. ‘What should I do?’ I sat on the couch and drank a bottle of scotch, which proved to be ineffective.” As word of Affleck’s interview spread on social media, Twitter users chastised him for tying his decades-long alcoholism to his marriage.

In response to the interview, The Cut writer Olivia Truffaut-Wong wrote, “I am once again begging Ben Affleck to stop talking about Jennifer Garner.”

After their marriage ended, a Twitter user shared a paparazzi photo of Garner driving Affleck to rehab to show how she had continued to support him.

The caption that accompanied the image read: “Ben Affleck: If I had stayed married to Jennifer Garner, I would have’still’ been drinking.

“Jennifer Garner: *assists him in rehab three years after they’ve divorced*.””

