Ben Affleck Explains Why He and Jennifer Lopez Split in 2004.

When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez initially started dating almost two decades ago, their relationship captivated the public, and their revived romance is doing the same now in 2021.

The Batman actor discussed his high-profile connection with his former fiancée, including the reasons for their 2004 engagement breakup.

Due to the considerable media scrutiny of their marriage, the pair dated from 2002 to 2004 and called off their wedding.

Both married and had children after that, but they reunited earlier this year.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Affleck claimed on The Howard Stern Show last week, “I would estimate [public attention]was approximately 50% [of what broke our relationship].”

“The notion that others despise you individually and collectively, and that being together is poisonous, horrible, and toxic, and that none of us want to be a part of it. “Who the f*** would want to invite them to dinner?” you might wonder. ‘What the f*** are they doing together?’ says another “he stated

The pair confirmed that they had called off their wedding just days before it was set to take place.

“We have decided to postpone the date due to the increased media attention around our wedding,” they announced in a joint statement at the time. “We noticed something was wrong when we were seriously considering hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locales.” The “spirit of what should have been the best day of our lives” might be jeopardized, they added. “I became f****** hurt and angry and felt like a fool,” Affleck told Stern. The actor is facing heat after discussing his marriage to Jennifer Garner in the Stern interview, saying he felt “stuck” and that the relationship contributed to his alcoholism.

“I was stuck,” he stated, explaining why he began consuming alcohol. “‘I can’t leave because of my children, but I’m not happy,’ I said. ‘What should I do?’ I sat on the couch and drank a bottle of scotch, which proved to be ineffective.” Daredevil and Pearl Harbor co-stars Garner and Affleck married in 2005 and have three children together.

In 2015, they announced their split. This is a condensed version of the information.