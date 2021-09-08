Belle’s Bloody Backstory Revealed in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10, Episode 4 Preview

There are only two episodes remaining of American Horror Story Season 10’s premiere story, and there are thousands of concerns concerning the blood-drinking people of Provincetown that the FX show must solve.

AHS is going to answer some of those stories, according to the trailers for Episode 4, dubbed “Blood Buffet.” The trailer suggests that the episode will be a flashback episode, which is a mainstay of American Horror Story.

The trailer for “Blood Buffet” appears to focus in particular on the grisly duo of Belle Noir (played by Frances Conroy) and Austin Sommers (Evan Peters).

They were already accomplished writers with an addiction to strange black pillsâ€”and, of course, human blood when we first encountered them at the outset of Double Feature.

However, based on the trailer, Episode 4 appears to be about to show how they came to be the monsters they are.

What to Expect From Season 10 Episode 4 of American Horror Story

“The terrible past of Provincetown and its citizens are brought to light,” according to the official synopsis for “Blood Buffet.”

We’re in the not-too-distant past in the trailer. We see a frazzled Belle, who is a far cry from the glitzy vamp we met in Episode 1. She appears to be in the same boat as Harry Gardner (Finn Wittrock) at the opening of the program, and has gone to P-town to get some help with her writing.

Fortunately, The Chemist (Angelica Ross) is on hand to assist. “You want to know about the negative effects?” she asks as she hands Belle one of the black banknotes that has caused so much controversy in recent episodes.

Of course, AHS fans are already aware of the negative consequences. The drugs will unleash all of a real artist’s creativity while also making them want human blood. They turn people who aren’t creative into Nosferatu-like night creatures.

Belle, as we all know, takes the tablets and says she’ll do “whatever it takes” to overcome her writer’s block.

The episode is also expected to delve into further depth on what happens to those who aren’t actual artists yet take the medicines. In the commercial, an anonymous man takes the pills and then notices that his hair is coming out. As. This is a condensed version of the information.