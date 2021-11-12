‘Belfast’s’ Jude Hill on Playing Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judi Dench’s Friendship

Belfast, a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama written and directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh, stars Jude Hill. Hill, who is just 11 years old, plays a younger Branagh during the onset of the Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1960s, and his family’s choice to relocate from Belfast to Reading, England, to escape the war that was raging right outside their door.

Buddy and his family, like Branagh, make the difficult decision to relocate to England after contemplating the United States and Australia, where his Pa (Jamie Dornan) was assured of a steady job, a large house, and a safer life for his family. Buddy and his mother Ma (Caitrona Balfe) were initially adamant about leaving Belfast.

Hill has entered the Oscar race for Best Actor in 2022, with his co-stars Caitrona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, and Ciarán Hinds, who are all up for Supporting Actor accolades, according to Variety.

Hill also appears in the film alongside Dame Judi Dench, who plays his Granny.

Hill said he was “very happy” for fans to see the film when he spoke to The Washington Newsday on the Belfast Red Carpet at the London Film Festival.

“For Ken, this must be extremely fulfilling since he put blood sweat and tears into this project,” Hill remarked of working so closely with Sir Kenneth Branagh and playing a younger version of him. He’s a wonderful person. “Even though he likes Tottenham Hotspurs,” he said, “he’s simply a genuinely great person who you can sit down and have a nice discussion with.” Liverpool is my favorite team because they are just the best.” The height of The Troubles occurred long before Hill was born, when he was only 11 years old. Hill revealed that his parents sat him down to discuss what transpired in Northern Ireland from the 1960s to 1998 as part of his preparation for the role.

He also claimed that he and his family watched a lot of YouTube videos and movies to “get to know the part” as much as possible.

Hill even opened out about his 75-year acquaintance with Dame Judi Dench, who portrayed his Granny in Belfast.

“I have a bet with Judi,” he revealed. This is a condensed version of the information.