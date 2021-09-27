Behind his bookshelf, a man discovers hidden rooms.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, hidden rooms and scary passages may have been discovered for the first time in decades.

Freddy Goodall, a U.K.-based TikToker, explores the forgotten alcoves with only his friend Matt in the TikTok clips, which have been seen over 4.5 million times.

The property developer, 23, begins the video series by removing books from shelves that line the wall of a vast room before unscrewing a secret hatch behind them.

“This looks creepy, but I guess we are going to walk down there,” Goodall says, peering into the darkness with hand-held flashlights.

In the first of the videos, Goodall, who was contacted for comment, described how he came across his discovery, which is supposed to have occurred in the Sussex county of the United Kingdom.

“My house was built around 500 years ago,” he explained. We were moving these bookcases out a while back, and I found the wall behind them is actually hollow.”

Goodall noticed a doorway in the library that had been added in the 19th century in an old photograph, but he couldn’t find the identical entryway in the modern-day space.

A fascinating film from the unusual underground site shows the discovery of a safe with the words “Do Not Open” inscribed on the side in chalk. Despite the warning, the two men attempt to unlock the door by drilling through the keyhole and using a blow torch to open it.

He ultimately finds a staircase that leads to another room, and after ascending it, he discovers an even larger space that is devoid of anything but cobwebs, dust, and a wasp nest.

Later, he investigates a long corridor that leads to a barred exit via steps.

A brick wall with enigmatic names and dates scribbled in chalk, as well as several dusty desks, were among the highlights.

A copy of Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield is among a stack of antique books described as “quite wrecked.”

A copy of Charles Dickens' David Copperfield is among a stack of antique books described as "quite wrecked."

The explorers are unable to inspect what looks to be another room buried behind a wall of dusty bricks, which Goodall discovers.