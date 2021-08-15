Before the start of the school year, a record number of children in the United States were hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of children infected with COVID-19 in the United States reached a new high on Saturday, as the Delta strain continues to wreak havoc across the country.

In just a few weeks, 1,902 youngsters have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data from the Department of Health and Services. Children account for roughly 2.4 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States.

Children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the vaccine, rendering them more vulnerable to infection.

As nearly a quarter of public school pupils return to classes this week, the worrisome increase in cases is concerning.

The increase has sparked debate among school districts over whether kids and teachers should be required to wear masks.

Florida, Texas, and Arizona are among the states that have made mask mandates illegal in school districts. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has threatened to cut funds to schools who implement mask mandates. Some schools have refused to comply with governmental rules and are now ordering students to wear masks.

“This isn’t COVID from last year. This one is much worse, and our children will be the ones who will be most affected,” Sally Goza, past president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said on CNN on Saturday.

The National Education Association, the country’s largest teachers’ union, recently stated its support for vaccine mandates. “Mask up and get vaccinated to protect yourself, your students, and your community,” NEA President Becky Pringle wrote on Twitter.

“Our students under the age of 12 are not eligible for vaccination. It is our obligation to keep them secure. To keep children safe, Pringle told CNN, “everyone who can be vaccinated should be vaccinated.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 12,000 COVID cases were recorded in the first week of July, and 96,000 by the first week of August.

Unvaccinated people account for nearly all hospitalizations among Americans of all ages. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, warned on “Fox News Sunday” that the unvaccinated are “sitting ducks” when it comes to the Delta variety.

"I'll be astonished if we don't hit 200,000 cases each day in the next few weeks," Collins predicted. "That's heartbreaking, because we never imagined we'd be back in that spot again.