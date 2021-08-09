Before the FDA’s recommendation, over 900 people received their third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Before the United States, over 900 patients received a third dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suggested third doses as coronavirus booster shots.

The additional inoculations were reported by U.S. health care professionals, according to an Associated Press assessment of a database operated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but the entire extent of persons who received them is unknown because reporting to the database is voluntary. It’s also unclear whether everyone who received a third shot was hoping for a boost.

Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, said, “I don’t think anyone really has the tracking” in place to determine how widespread third-dose recipients are.

When the Delta version began to spread, Gina Welch decided to take no chances and acquired a third, booster dosage of a COVID-19 vaccination by visiting to a clinic and claiming them it was her first shot.

Booster injections against the virus have not been approved by the US authorities, citing a lack of proof that they are necessary. However, Welch and a large number of other Americans were able to obtain them by taking advantage of the country’s vaccine surplus and sloppy tracking of those who had received all of their vaccinations.

Welch, a chemical engineering graduate student from Maine, said she has followed up with COVID-19 scientific studies and follows several virologists and epidemiologists on social media who have campaigned for boosters.

Welch, a 26-year-old asthmatic with a liver issue, stated, “I’m going to follow these experts and go protect myself.” “I’m not going to wait another six months to a year for them to propose a third dose,” she says. While Pfizer has stated that it intends to seek FDA clearance for booster shots, health officials say that the fully vaccinated appear to be safe for the time being.

According to one entry in the CDC database, a 52-year-old man received a third dose on July 14 from a California drugstore by claiming he had never had one and using his passport as identification rather than a driver’s license. However, when the drugstore contacted the patient’s insurance company, it was denied. This is a condensed version of the information.