Before the Deadly Stampede, a video of a small child at Astroworld was viewed 3 million times.

On social media, a video of a little youngster at the Astroworld music event before the catastrophic stampede on Friday night has prompted indignation and controversy.

A crowd surge toward the stage at the NRG Park stadium in Houston, Texas, resulted in a mass crush among the approximately 50,000 attendees, killing eight people and injuring hundreds more.

Travis Scott, the festival’s headliner at the time of the surge, is now facing various lawsuits. Drake, who appeared on stage as a surprise act, has also been sued as a result of the incident.

Following the performance, Houston resident Ashley Acosta turned to TikTok to share a short video of a tiny child being held in an adult’s arms in front of the stage.

“Still,” Acosta captioned the video. I can’t believe this little child was here… everyone tried to protect him as things got crazier, but getting away was difficult.” As a firework display lit up the stage, the camera shifted to show the dense throng raucously singing along to the song. As the music played, the young youngster was observed being carried into the air in the midst of the crowd.

The video has been viewed over 3.6 million times and shared across other social media platforms since it was uploaded in the days following the festival. You may watch the video here.

When the video was shared on Twitter, it was received with outrage, with one critic saying, “I’m sorry but there is no reason why nobody under the age of 16 shoulda been at astroworld.” “Wtf, they had toddlers in that b****.” The sentiment was mirrored by a number of other Twitter users, prompting one to point out that, because to his marketing arrangements with McDonald’s and Fortnite, Scott is sure to appeal to a young audience.

Regarding Scott’s reputation for sparking riots at concerts, the same Twitter user stated that parents who brought their children to the event were certainly unaware.

They wrote, “Some parents had no information about Travis Scott gigs.” “Seriously. I had no idea he was so enraged beforehand, either. Just a thought. I mean, even now, I wouldn’t let my child leave. This is a condensed version of the information.