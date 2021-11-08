Before the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott and Drake were sued for ‘inciting the crowd.’

An Astroworld attendee has sued Travis Scott and Drake, accusing them of “inciting” the throng before Friday night’s catastrophic stampede.

According to a complaint received by the Daily Mail, Kristian Paredes, 23, is claiming the performers, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation of carelessness.

On Friday during the third annual Astroworld event in Houston, Texas, tragedy struck as a large section of the estimated 50,000 concertgoers surged to the stage during a performance by Scott at the NRG Park stadium.

At least eight people were killed and hundreds were injured as a result of the crowd rush, which was captured on camera with fans appealing with security to halt the event and portions of the audience yelling for it to cease.

Paredes, who claims he was severely harmed in the crush, accuses Drake of continuing to play with Scott as the situation spiraled “out of control” and “as the crowd mayhem continued,” according to his lawsuit.

“The mob became enraged, and a stampede ensued, killing eight people and injuring dozens more, including Kristian Paredes,” according to the lawsuit. “Many pleaded with Live Nation Entertainment security personnel for assistance, but they were ignored.” The deaths and injuries, according to Paredes, were caused by the defendants’ “negligence, carelessness, and recklessness” in the ownership, management, maintenance, operation, supervision, and control of the subject premises. Paredes, who is from Austin, Texas, is seeking more than $1 million in damages and a jury trial for his alleged injuries.

In a statement, attorney Thomas J. Henry, who is representing Paredes, said: “There is no justification for what happened inside NRG Stadium on Friday night.

“There is clear indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the tumultuous crowd, but also of the possibility of injuries and deaths. Despite this, they chose to prioritize profits over the safety of their audience, allowing the lethal spectacle to continue.” Henry went on to say: “Catharsis, not tragedy, is the goal of live musical performances. Many of these concertgoers had been looking forward to this event for months, and they deserved to enjoy themselves in a safe environment. Rather, their. This is a condensed version of the information.