Before meeting with other SCOTUS members on Monday, Brett Kavanaugh tested negative for COVID.

Until now, no sitting justices have tested positive for the virus. COVID-19 was diagnosed in Amy Coney Barrett a year before she was appointed to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh was the only one of the nine justices who did not attend Barrett’s formal swearing-in on Friday, which had been postponed for nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s uncertain whether Kavanaugh will return to the courtroom for the start of the new term on Monday, when the justices will resume hearing arguments after an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic. The courtroom will host oral arguments in October, November, and December, but those sessions will not be open to the public. The public will be allowed to listen to live broadcasts of the discussions in the future.

After a positive COVID test, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that patients without symptoms self-isolate for 10 days. According to the court, Kavanaugh took his exam and received the results on Thursday.

According to the court, Kavanaugh’s wife, Ashley, and daughters, who are all fully vaccinated, tested negative for the virus. Kavanaugh ran in a three-mile charity run in Washington on Wednesday among other judges, political officials, government workers, and media. The court did not specify how he became infected with the virus.

Barrett’s ceremonial swearing-in was witnessed by the other justices. With around 100 people at the invitation-only gathering, the five-minute ceremony in the justices’ courtroom was a more low-key affair than previous ceremonies. Former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, did not attend the ceremonies for Trump’s other two high court nominations, Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch. Neither did Vice President Joe Biden.

During the ceremony, Barrett’s commission to the Supreme Court was read out, with the strangeness that it named Trump as president. This is a condensed version of the information.