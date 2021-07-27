Before leaving the Olympics, Simone Biles discussed the “Weight of the World” pressure.

Simone Biles revealed earlier this week that she was under a lot of pressure leading up to the Tokyo Olympics.

After faltering on her opening vault, the Team USA gymnast has officially withdrawn from the competition.

The 24-year-old withdrew from Tuesday’s women’s team final at the Tokyo Olympics due to an unidentified medical condition, according to the team.

In the wake of reports that Biles had dropped out of the competition due to a mental health issue, USA Gymnastics issued a statement indicating she had withdrew for medical reasons.

The announcement adds, “Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical concern.” “She will be evaluated on a daily basis to determine whether she is medically cleared for future competitions.”

However, during an NBC broadcast, a Team USA coach reportedly stated that the four-time Olympic champion had pulled out because to a “mental difficulty she is facing.” The cause isn’t thought to be tied to an injury.

The gymnast spoke out about the strain she was under as the Games got began on Monday.

Biles stated the “weight of the world” was on her shoulders in an Instagram post from Japan.

“It wasn’t my greatest or easiest day, but I got through it. She captioned the photo, “I genuinely do feel like the weight of the world is on my shoulders at times.”

“I know I blow it off and seem as though pressure doesn’t bother me, but it’s hard sometimes hahaha!” The Olympics are no laughing matter! BUT I’m grateful that my family was able to be electronically there with me; they mean the world to me!”

