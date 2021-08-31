Before Labor Day, the CDC warns that unvaccinated people should avoid traveling in areas where the Delta Variant is spreading.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning unvaccinated people to avoid traveling over the Labor Day holiday weekend as the Delta variety continues to spread across the country.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters during a Tuesday White House COVID-19 briefing, “First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling.”

People who are completely vaccinated and wearing masks can go, according to Walensky. “However, given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would advise individuals to consider these risks when they consider traveling.”

Due to an increase in gathering and traveling on long weekends, holidays have shown to produce a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the weeks after the epidemic.

Despite the lack of immunizations, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checked more than 3 million travelers over the Labor Day weekend, a number that had not been seen since the epidemic began in March 2020.

Now, with the rapid spread of the unexpected Delta variety, officials say it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated before the holiday weekend.

“As folks around the country prepare for Labor Day weekend, it’s vital that getting vaccinated is on their to-do list,” said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator. “Vaccination is a no-cost procedure. It’s simple and practical. It’s both safe and efficient. And it has never been more crucial.”

Expert advice appears to reflect Americans’ rising anxieties about traveling while the Delta variant spreads.

As COVID-19 instances continued to rise, the TSA recorded its lowest air travel statistics of the summer last week, with 1.5 million travelers passing through TSA screenings on Wednesday, down from 2.2 million early in August.

According to a new survey by Cars.com, a fifth of people planned to fly are canceling their tickets due to “growing fears” and instead driving to their destinations.

The increase in cases and hospitalizations has been observed not just in the United States, but also in other nations around the world, prompting government agencies to raise travel recommendations in recent days for places like Canada and Switzerland.

