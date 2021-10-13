Before being apprehended, a man wielding a crossbow robs a store and crashes his stolen Jeep into three cop cars.

According to authorities, a Vermont man was caught following a hit-and-run, attempted robbery with his crossbow, and a police chase involving a stolen vehicle.

Colchester Police got a report of a male driving recklessly in a Jeep Cherokee along Vermont Route 15 at approximately 6:42 p.m. on October 10. According to police, the vehicle’s driver, Ben Webb, 38, came up alongside a stranger, exited his vehicle, and demanded the other’s debit card. Webb allegedly brandished a crossbow at the 22-year-old victim before fleeing the area and calling the cops.

Colchester Police received a report of a robbery at a convenience shop about a mile distant from Route 15 during their investigation. A male suspect fled the area in an SUV, according to the complaint.

Winooski Police reported a crash on the highway at about 6:50 p.m., with a green Jeep fleeing the scene. Colchester Police received a second report of a green Jeep driving erratically on the highway and losing a tire around 7:14 p.m.

Witnesses followed the Jeep and attempted to stop him from driving away, according to authorities. However, before a CPD officer came, Webb is said to have pointed his crossbow at them. Webb dropped his crossbow and reentered the van once the officer pointed his firearm at him.

According to authorities, Webb hit a mailbox before colliding with the CPD officer’s vehicle as he sped away. Before colliding with a second CPD officer’s vehicle, Webb was able to drive away from the officer. The two vehicles incurred moderate damage, but were still able to be driven away from the site, according to CPD.

Essex Police were dispatched to help CPD with the pursuit. Webb collided with the side of an Essex Police vehicle as he was going onto a roadway, inflicting substantial damage. Authorities were able to apprehend Webb, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Jeep Cherokee was seized from Webb’s brother without his authorization, according to authorities. Webb is currently facing at least eight felony charges, including aggravated assault and two counts of robbery, according to the Washington Newsday.

There were two Essex Police officers. This is a condensed version of the information.