Before Amputation, a Mountain Climber Shows What Frostbitten Fingers Look Like.

Following an excursion gone wrong, a mountain climber and outdoor lover has offered followers a closer look at the dead frostbitten fingers he was left with.

Fahad Badar is a Qatari banker by trade, according to his own website, and his enthusiasm for climbing has led him to conquer some of the world’s highest and most recognizable mountain peaks.

Badar has climbed Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro and Europe’s Mount Elbrus, and in May 2019, he became the first Arab male to summit both Mount Everest and Lhotse in a single expedition.

Even more recently, he set out on a 68-mile journey to conquer Mount Vinson in Antarctica. Badar’s journey, which is part of an ongoing challenge to climb the world’s seven tallest peaks, has been one of sacrifice, and not simply in terms of the degree of training required to attain his goal.

Badar revealed the depth of his sacrifice in a frightening video shared to his TikTok account last month, including the loss of four fingers and the tip of his thumb on his right hand due to frostbite.

The video was shot three weeks before a procedure to remove the damaged digits, and has been seen over 45 million times.

You may see the video here.

Frostbite is characterized as “the most prevalent type of freezing damage” and is defined as “the freezing and crystalizing of fluids in the interstitial and cellular spaces as a result of prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures,” according to Bobak Zonnoor, MD, writing for Medscape.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are three types of frostbite. It starts with frostnip, a minor form of frostbite produced by prolonged exposure to the cold that can cause numbness in the affected area as well as pain or tingling as the skin warms up again.

The next level of frostbite is superficial frostbite. In some circumstances, the skin may turn a slightly different color and become heated. The skin may appear mottled after being treated by rewarming the affected area, and stinging, burning, swelling, or blistering may ensue.

@fahadbadarOperation is in 3 weeks, and we’re still going strong with our original sound – The. This is a condensed version of the information.