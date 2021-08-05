Because she ‘looks cute,’ a woman creates a painting over a photo of herself with her ex.

Breaking up is difficult, but once the dust has settled, what can you do with those adorable photos from the past?

Instead of burning them in a ceremonial fire while your friends console you, one woman on the internet has devised a far more inventive option.

Devyn Wensely, also known as Stainedhands on TikTok, used the app to show what she did with an old photo of herself and her ex-boyfriend that her mother discovered.

She didn’t want to throw away the photo because it was a good one of her, so she used her artistic skills to block out the man in the shot.

“My mom found an old picture of me and my ex but I look cute so let’s repair it!” reads text overlaid on the video, which can be viewed here.

She then began painting over him in red, then outlined the shape of a dragon with a pale blue marker.

“Might as well update the background as well,” she adds before adding scenery into the photograph.

Finally, Wensley uses black paint to disguise her ex’s hand, which is wrapped around her waist, as she explains, “Just photoshopping the hand out.”

@stainedhands

No hard feelings if my ex sees this, but please don’t text me #artchallenge #exboyfriend

Grimes – Kill V. Maim

The artist is then represented standing next to a dragon, surrounded by toadstools, sunshine, and rolling hills in the finished product.

“If my ex sees this, no hard feelings, but plz dont text me #artchallenge #exboyfriend,” Wensley captioned the video.

The stunning video was posted on July 13 and has now topped 2.1 million likes and 11.5 million views.

Many individuals flocked to the comments area to express their opinions on the clever concept.

“Why gave I never thought of just painting over the individual instead of ripping the photo,” one TikTok user, JessiRae, remarked.

“This would be a terrific Etsy shop if you took people’s images where their ex painted over and made it all amazing like this one!” another person, Starspann, added. It’s fantastic!”

“Such a terrific innovative fun idea,” Lauressa Carey exclaimed.

Lucien Castle is a castle in Lucien, France. This is a condensed version of the information.