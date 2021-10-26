Because his son wouldn’t stop playing the guitar, his father allegedly shot him.

After becoming dissatisfied with his son’s guitar playing, a dad in Blue Ash, Ohio apparently took severe steps.

Fred Hensley Sr., 79, has been charged with felonious assault and domestic violence after reportedly shooting his adult son, 50-year-old Fred Hensley Jr., according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

According to Local 12, the former became enraged since his son had been playing the guitar for far too long. According to the news agency, the weapon used in the Sunday incident was a.380 pistol.

Hensley Sr. allegedly informed officials that he was firing at his son’s guitar, not his body, during the alleged incident. Hensley Jr., on the other hand, is alleged to have been shot in the side of the stomach.

The father is said to have phoned the cops after the alleged gunshot. However, as first responders arrived, the father-son argument apparently escalated: while they waited, Hensley Jr. allegedly hit his father, and the two began fighting, according to WXIX.

Not only was the younger Hensley injured when police found them, but his father had also been injured in the alleged brawl. Hensley Jr., on the other hand, told police that he didn’t recall punching or attacking his father.

Officers discovered the rifle and a spent round casing at the site. In addition, they discovered a guitar with “apparent bullet wounds.” The son was taken to the hospital for treatment of his gunshot injuries. For his role in the alleged incident, he is not facing any criminal charges.

Hensley Sr. was also rushed to the hospital for facial injuries, but was quickly arrested on assault charges and sent to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The father’s and son’s conditions have yet to be revealed as of Monday. The Blue Ash police department was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

The employment of a pistol to resolve what was otherwise a minor family quarrel demonstrates the major dangers that can result from casual gun ownership in the home. When compared to households without guns, the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) claims that "households with guns are associated with a nearly three-fold increase in the chance of homicide happening in the home." Furthermore, "guns are related with a nearly eight-fold greater risk."