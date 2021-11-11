Beans vs. Bacon: A New Study Reveals How Plant Fats Reduce Stroke Risks.

According to a new study, a diet high in animal fats raised the risk of stroke, whereas a diet high in plant-based fats lowered the risk.

According to NBC News, the study’s findings were presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021 on Monday.

Researchers were able to prove that there was a link between the types of fats consumed in one’s diet and their risk of stroke using 27 years of data collected from over 117,000 healthcare professionals.

The idea that lipids in general don’t belong in a healthy diet is typically taken for granted. The researchers made it clear, however, that fats in general aren’t bad, and that it’s only when there’s a disparity in intake between plant and animal fats that it becomes a problem.

For example, they discovered that vegetarian fat sources like beans and lentils, as well as polyunsaturated fats like olive oil, reduced the risk of stroke by 12%. Those who ingested more animal fats, on the other hand, were 16 percent more likely to suffer a stroke.

Given that strokes are one of the main causes of death in the United States, these findings are significant. Over 159,000 Americans died from a stroke in 2020, according to one study based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a number that has steadily climbed over the last five years.

All of this isn’t to argue that animal fats should be avoided at all costs, or that all vegetable fats are created equal. In comparison to processed plant-based meat, which has become a more popular alternative among Americans individually and in businesses, whole veggies are considered considerably healthier and conducive to lowering stroke chances.

The researchers also stated that their study was purely observational, which limited their understanding of how other factors, such as salt intake, can influence stroke risk.