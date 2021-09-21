Batch #2 of Watershed Distillery’s Barrel Strength Bourbon is a must-try.

Bourbon connoisseurs are used to going on a hunt for limited-edition bottles, and Watershed Distillery’s latest offering is well worth the effort.

The new Watershed Distillery Barrel Strength Bourbon Batch 002 is finished in apple brandy casks within the distillery, resulting in a complex and fascinating flavor profile.

Batch 001 was released last year to commemorate the distillery’s tenth anniversary.

Only 3,060 bottles are available for a suggested retail price of $89.95 throughout seven states. Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New York, and Michigan are among them.

I just tried this new bourbon with Watershed Distillery CEO Greg Lehman, Barrel Master Anne Dimmick, and Head Distiller Aaron Harris at the distillery in Columbus, Ohio.

Following a one-of-a-kind taste of White Dog straight from the still, I had the opportunity to try the Barrel Strength Bourbon Batch 002. Since tasting the first batch when checking out their Bottled in Bond Bourbon, I’ve been looking forward to this.

While I evaluate a wide range of spirits, I am always on the search for something unique from small-batch distillers with a distinct vision. As a result, I’m still thinking about this release days after tasting it.

This bourbon reminds me of all the wonderful things about autumn. Walking up to a farm stand with freshly dipped caramel apples brings back memories for me. Brown sugar, caramel, and vanilla are all there, with a trace of charred oak. It’s a fall medley that makes me want to put on a hoodie and head for the nearest campfire.

Spice, black cherry, and toasted nuts combine in this flavor for a burst of fire. The finish is balanced but bold, with lingering complexity.

Anne Dimmick detailed blind tastings and an attempt to fool Harris with a recirculated sample as part of the search for the correct barrels for this release. Finally, the crew decided on the same barrels to give the “magic” that Harris claims this new edition has to offer.

This is one of my favorite barrel-aged bourbons, and it’s also one of Watershed’s best. If you can find it, I strongly advise you to add it to your bar. If you can’t find this bottle, look for the Bottled in Bond, a wonderful single barrel release from the same company. This is a condensed version of the information.