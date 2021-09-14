Bashurverse, a popular Minecraft YouTuber, died at the age of 36 due to COVID-19 complications.

Brandon “Bashurverse” Ashur, a Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch broadcaster better known to fans as Toasty Time, died at the age of 36.

Ashur, who had 1.58 million subscribers on YouTube, had been documenting his battle with the infection on Twitter, disclosing one month before his death that he had the new coronavirus and pneumonia.

Anesa Ashur, Ashur’s sister, revealed his death on Facebook on Monday, which was then shared on Reddit and throughout Twitter.

“Brandon Dylan Ashur,” Anesa Ashur captioned a series of nostalgic images of herself with her late sibling. I could say so many things, but I’m not sure I could even put our life into words if I tried. What makes this beast so terrifying? Why did it feel compelled to pursue you?

“You’ve overcome so many obstacles in your 36 years that I never imagined we’d lose you to a pandemic. You are one of the most courageous individuals I know, and you pushed through no matter what the Internet said, no matter what people wanted to believe…. you demonstrated what an incredible spirit you are. To the moon and back, I adore you.”

“My brother fought covid, and tragically lost the battle,” she said in her touching tribute. Through streaming, he has influenced a large number of individuals. On YouTube, he has 1.5 million subscribers. Twitch’s never-ending streamers.

“Without even realizing it, he faced so many demons while helping millions of people. I can’t believe this is actually occurring. He stood firm in the face of every snide remark made by those who wanted him to fail. He was incredible. He’s incredible. This irritates me tremendously.”

Regardless of how you feel about Brandon Ashur/Bashurverse or the content he’s created over the years, it’s quite sad to see him suddenly leave COVID.

After initially reporting that he became ill on August 7, Brandon Ashur kept his more than 333,000 Twitter followers updated on his battle with COVID-19 throughout the previous several weeks.

"5th day with covid," he wrote on August 12. He's the one who gave it to me.