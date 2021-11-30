Barbados is congratulated by Queen Elizabeth II after it abolished the monarchy.

With no harsh feelings, Queen Elizabeth II congratulated Barbados on the removal of her as head of state.

The monarch, who is 95 years old, helped to maintain a strong relationship between the British monarchy and the Caribbean island nation, which just elected Dame Sandra Mason as its first president.

Even while the country is severing relations with the royals, Prince Charles went out to attend the presidential inauguration event as a guest of honor.

Barbados will remain a member of the Commonwealth, a global alliance led by the queen and made up primarily of Britain’s former empire.

“On this significant occasion and your assumption of office as the first president of Barbados, I extend my congratulations to you and all Barbadians,” Elizabeth wrote in a greeting to Mason.

“Our countries have enjoyed a cooperation built on shared values, shared prosperity, and close collaboration on a wide range of problems throughout the years, including recent efforts on climate change.”

“It also gives me great pleasure that Barbados is an active member of the Commonwealth, and I look forward to the friendship between our two countries and people continuing.”

“As you mark this historic occasion, I send you and all Barbadians my best wishes for future happiness, peace, and success.”

The royal standard was lowered and replaced with a presidential flag, but the royals were given a cordial welcome, including a 21-gun salute for Prince Charles.

“Vessel Republic Barbados has set sail on her inaugural trip,” Mason said in a speech, according to the BBC.

“May she weather all storms and securely land our country and its residents on the horizons and shores that lie ahead.” “Our country must have huge ambitions and work to make them a reality.” Barbadian popstar Rihanna was formally declared a national hero, with fireworks lighting up the skies over Bridgetown.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring respect to your nation,” Prime Minister Mia Mottley addressed her, according to the BBC.

