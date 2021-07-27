Balloons are attached to a woman’s Chihuahuas so she can keep track of them at all times.

An strange, but undeniably charming, “life hack” involving two pet chihuahuas has been shared on TikTok by a woman.

There is a hectic kitchen scene in the footage, which was published on the app by Layla Tucker, also known online as laylatuckermusic, with many people prepping meals around a marble island.

The camera then zooms in on two green balloons that are bouncing about, revealing that each is attached to a miniature dog.

Two chihuahuas, one white and the other black, with helium balloons tied around their necks with string so that people in the crowded area are aware of their whereabouts, presumably so they don’t get lost or stepped on—very cute!

“Definitely a life hack,” Tucker captioned the adorable video. #4thOfJuly #ADayInMyLife.”

The video, which can be viewed here, has been viewed 11.9 million times since it was shared on July 5.

The video has 3.1 million likes, and many people have gone to the comments area to express their opinions.

“Your mesh food covers, dogs on balloons, spacious house, and this music makes me think this is a pretty well put together Sims family,” wrote 97Camp on TikTok.

“All excellent until your dogs start to fly,” another individual, Charlie, remarked.

“Haha, that’s brilliant,” Sadie exclaimed. I’m constantly afraid of stepping on my small puppy, who is often hovering about our feet.”

Sam typed, “Why did watching the balloons float along behind the counter so cute bring me so much joy?”

“Now all you have to do is put their names on the balloons so you know who is who,” Mireya Marie said.

“I’ve always wondered how little dogs don’t get stomped on!” wrote user7281059912192 on Twitter.

“Okay, I have a story. On Christmas Eve, my store boss did this to me since no one could see where I was in the department because I am so short,” Kalli explained.

