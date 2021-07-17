Backlash at Space Jam 2’s decision to include Droogs but leave Pepe Le Pew out

A surprise cameo by Alex’s Droogs, the murderous gang at the center of Stanley Kubrick’s film A Clockwork Orange, has been questioned in Space Jam 2.

The characters appear in the most controversial scene of A Clockwork Orange, in which they sexually abuse a woman in front of her comatose husband.

Despite this, the Droogs appear on the court in Space Jam: A New Legacy during a cameo-filled set-piece starring characters from multiple Warner Bros. films and franchises.

Despite the project earlier making headlines due to the decision to eliminate the character of Pepe Le Pew from the finished picture, they have been included.

According to Deadline, a scene with the French skunk and Jane the Virgin actress Greice Santo was shot in June 2019 but was deleted from the final cut.

After New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow argued the character had “added to rape culture,” the decision was made.

Fans and journalists alike were quick to point out how problematic the Droogs’ appearance in Space Jam 2 was.

I understand why they would remove Pepe Le Pew from #SpaceJamANewLegacy due to public outrage over his behavior; I don’t agree with it, but I understand. Can someone explain why the #droogs in the movie got courtside seats? pic.twitter.com/4049aaxRA6

— Victor Vanquished (@CarnivalDetox) on July 16, 2021

I understand why they removed Pepe, but the hypocrisy of leaving the Droogs in the film is why I will not be viewing it. It appears to be a slap in the face.

12 July 2021 — RevSven (@RevSvenTV)

I find it amusing that Pepe LePew is sliced, but the Droogs are unaffected.

July 16, 2021 — Dreadful Exmile (@mSperoni)

“The first SPACE JAM featured obscene levels of Chicago swagger, due to Michael Jordan and Bill Murray,” Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips tweeted. “Does #SpaceJam2 have…droogs?”

“I want to hear from the exec who insisted most on the droogs from Clockwork Orange starring in Space Jam 2,” wrote sports journalist Bruno Passos.

So…

They kept the droogs from A Clockwork Orange but deleted Pepe Le Pu from Space Jam 2 because they think he’s a r*pist. pic.twitter.com/wDEEPKWGNV

So…

They kept the droogs from A Clockwork Orange but deleted Pepe Le Pu from Space Jam 2 because they think he's a r*pist.