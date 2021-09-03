Ayesha Curry’s name is mentioned on Drake’s song “Certified Lover Boy,” and fans are ecstatic.

Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, has a number of high-profile collaborations as well as numerous name drops.

This morning, after the rapper acknowledged Ayesha Curry, one shout-out in particular had fans in a frenzy.

Curry, Steph Curry’s wife, is mentioned in the song “Race My Mind,” and fans can’t get enough of it.

“How I’m meant to wife you if you ain’t Ayesha enough,” the lyric goes.

One tweet reads, “‘You not Ayesha enough” is about to be the F*** boy caption of the year.”

September 3, 2021 — Logo Stompin’ Kdot (@bendallrolls)

“Steph when he hears Drake say ‘How I’m supposed to wife it, you not Ayesha enough,’” another person added.

September 3, 2021 — Gagan (@GagooMagoo)

“I don’t know how I’m going to marry you if you’re not Ayesha enough.”

Another posted, “This Ayesha Curry bar proves why Drake is the best artist out there.”

September 3, 2021 — colbys.intern (@colbys intern)

“I’m sure that Ayesha Curry line will have relationship Twitter in a titty twister, thanks Drake,” another tweet reads. #CertifiedLoverBoy #CLB.”

— MrImperFections (@StrugglingMillennial) September 3, 2021

On Friday morning, the mention of “Ayesha” resulted in her name becoming a hot topic on Twitter.

The couple had a humorous social media interaction in June that made headlines, prompting the name drop.

Drake was harassed by fans when he was found liking Ayesha Curry’s Instagram photos. The rapper then announced that he was selling a piece of lint he snatched from Steph Curry during a game embrace.

“Which charity are we donating earnings to?” joked his wife.

