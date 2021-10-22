AY.4.2, a Delta sub-variant that may be more contagious than Delta, has spread to more states.

Monitoring data shows that a sub-lineage of the Delta COVID-19 variant known as AY.4.2 has now spread to more locations of the United States.

As of October 21, AY.4.2 has been discovered in four states (North Carolina, Massachusetts, Washington, and California), as well as the District of Columbia, according to Outbreak.Info, which uses virus sequencing data from the GISAID database.

The sub-lineage is now extremely rare in the United States. So far, five cases of AY.4.2 have been documented in the United States, one in each of the aforementioned states as well as the federal district.

Only two days ago, AY.4.2 had been found in California, North Carolina, and Washington, DC.

The AY.4.2 variant is a development of the original Delta variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom and has now become the dominant form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, all over the world.

More than three hundred evolutions of the original Delta variation have been detected globally, including the new AY.4.2 sub-lineage.

The Delta variant is highly contagious, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—scientists believe it is more than twice as infectious as prior forms.

The Y145H and A222V mutations on the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s spike protein, which it utilizes to bind and enter human cells, are found in the AY.4.2 sub-lineage of Delta.

It is yet unknown what these mutations entail in terms of how this sub-lineage will behave.

AY.4.2, on the other hand, may be slightly more transmissible than the original Delta variety, according to some experts.

According to data from Outbreak.Info, there have been roughly 16,830 AY.4.2 cases detected around the world in at least 28 countries.

The vast majority of these cases (16,022) were discovered in the United Kingdom, where AY.4.2 was originally discovered in April of this year.

Since July, experts in the United Kingdom have noted an increase in its prevalence, with AY.4.2 accounting for roughly 7% of recently sequenced samples in the last few days.

While there is still a paucity of data on AY.4.2, some researchers believe that, based on its recent growth in the United Kingdom, the sub-lineage may be roughly 10% more transmissible than the original Delta variation.

