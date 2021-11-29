Awards Buzz calls Kodi Smit-McPhee, star of “The Power of the Dog,” “Absolutely Humbled.”

The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion, has been predicted for Oscar glory long before it was available on Netflix.

While Benedict Cumberbatch’s ominous portrayal is a standout, younger co-star Kodi Smit-performance McPhee’s as the seemingly out-of-his-depth cowboy Peter Gordon is turning heads.

When we pointed him all of the column inches praising Smit-performance McPhee’s in The Power of the Dog, he told The Washington Newsday, “I’m really humbled, but I’m not looking too much at any of those stories.” “It’s beautiful to hear that discussion because it relates to my entire journey of where I’ve come from and my roots, as well as this journey with my father, which is so personal and near to my heart.”

“It would be really amazing if it happened, and it would mean a lot to me.”

Smit-McPhee spoke with Washington Newsday ahead of the film’s UK debut at the BFI London Film Festival, where he discussed the awards buzz, what it was like filming closed-set moments with Cumberbatch, and how The Power of the Dog prepared him for his forthcoming role in the upcoming Elvis biopic.

Smit-McPhee has already established a name in Hollywood thanks to his recurring role as Nightcrawler in the previous X-Men films, and he has received a number of honors for his performance in his native Australia. His past acting assignments served as excellent preparation for The Power of the Dog, a film in which his “cowboy credentials” were put to the ultimate test.

“For the life of me, I can’t tie a rope,” he stated, referring to a crucial task performed by numerous characters in the film. “I can ride a horse because I’m an actor, and we learn half-crafts of everything.” I definitely had to re-educate myself for this, but to be honest, getting up early in the morning and going horseback riding in New Zealand [where the movie was shot]seems like a vacation.” The Power of the Dog is based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, and it was written and directed by Academy Award winner Jane Campion. Smit-McPhee plays a young man who doesn’t fit in in 1920s Montana. This is a condensed version of the information.